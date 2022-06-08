New Céilí in the Kitchen show cooks up a storm at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park

Visitors to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park will be transported back to a time of traditional Irish hooley, through the attractions brand-new show.

Céilí in the Kitchen, will give visitors the chance to experience the unique Irish tradition of an impromptu village night get together.

The new show, which takes place in the Corn Barn, on the grounds of the 26-acre folk park, will feature music from the finest Irish musicians, dancers, and singers in the West of Ireland along with a traditional dining experience.

Shannon Heritage Brand Marketing Manager Adrienne O’Flynn said, “We are very excited to launch Céilí in the Kitchen. A brand-new stage has been built by our team here in Bunratty as a backdrop to our new story. Céilí in the Kitchen is aimed at capturing the hearts of our audience and transporting them back to rural Irish life in the early 20th century. In the olden days, a céilí or seisiún in an Irish kitchen would see friends, neighbours, and family all come together for a night of food, lamentations, music, singing and dancing.

“The response from the audience has been fantastic, and we have seen a real appetite for a night of music and a celebration of togetherness, especially after the past two years when people were staying at home more often. We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented team of performers and musicians, who have toured with the world renowned Riverdance show and performed for royalty. If you enjoy traditional Irish music and dance; you will really enjoy this show.”

On arrival, guests will be welcomed by the "Fear an Tí" (Man of the House) as he welcomes them into his kitchen, for an evening full of laughter and entertainment. Enjoyed over a fine feast of local and traditional Irish cuisine, house wines and great company, visitors are invited to sit back and enjoy a night to remember.

The show includes a four-course meal and is performed every Tuesday & Friday at 7.00pm. Tickets are priced at €49.95 for adults and €35 for children. To book go to www.bunrattycastle.ie