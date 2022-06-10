Search

22 Jun 2022

Clare County Council confirm new road closure

Road works to continue on major Offaly roads this week

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

10 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

Clare County Council have given notice that the R-352 from Tuamgreaney village to Ballynahinch cross will be closed  to facilitate overlay works at Callaghy, Tuamgraney.

Road to be Closed:

R-352 from Tuamgreaney village to Ballynahinch cross. Local access will be provided.

Dates and time of Closure:

For a period of 4 days from Monday 11th July 2022 to Thursday 14th July 2022 inclusive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

Alternative routes / diversion;

Eastbound traffic on the R-352 will be diverted at Ballynahinch Cross, traffic will be diverted onto the R-468 Feakle Village and continue to Scarriff and Tuamgreaney.

Westbound Traffic on the R-352 at Tuamgreaney will be diverted via Scarriff and Feakle and return on the R-352 at Ballynahinch cross.

Clare Weather - Friday, June 10, 2022

Traffic in Broadford village will be diverted via R-466 towards O’Callaghan’s Mills and via R-352 to Ballynahinch cross.

A diversion route map is attached below.

Observations / representations may be made by email to roads@clarecoco.ie or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Clare County Council, Roads & Transportation Department, Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare, before 4.00 p.m. on Friday 24th June 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media