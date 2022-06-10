Clare County Council confirm new road closure

Clare County Council have given notice that the R-352 from Tuamgreaney village to Ballynahinch cross will be closed to facilitate overlay works at Callaghy, Tuamgraney.
Road to be Closed:
R-352 from Tuamgreaney village to Ballynahinch cross. Local access will be provided.
Dates and time of Closure:
For a period of 4 days from Monday 11th July 2022 to Thursday 14th July 2022 inclusive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.
Alternative routes / diversion;
Eastbound traffic on the R-352 will be diverted at Ballynahinch Cross, traffic will be diverted onto the R-468 Feakle Village and continue to Scarriff and Tuamgreaney.
Westbound Traffic on the R-352 at Tuamgreaney will be diverted via Scarriff and Feakle and return on the R-352 at Ballynahinch cross.
Traffic in Broadford village will be diverted via R-466 towards O’Callaghan’s Mills and via R-352 to Ballynahinch cross.
A diversion route map is attached below.
Observations / representations may be made by email to roads@clarecoco.ie or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Clare County Council, Roads & Transportation Department, Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare, before 4.00 p.m. on Friday 24th June 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.