Rás Tailteann to pass through Clare this week

Rás Tailteann International Cycling Event 2022 is taking place this week and will be travelling through various towns & villages in Co. Clare on Friday 17 Saturday June 18 June
The race will pass through O'Briensbridge, Broadford, O'Callaghansmills, Clooney, Ennis, Corofin, Killnaboy and Lisdoonvara (Stage 3) on Friday 17th June 2022 and Kilfenora, Killnaboy and Corofin (Stage 4) on Saturday 18th June 2022.
Details of the race routes & estimated times are available at www.rastailteann.com
