Clare Weather - Thursday, June 16, 2022

IT WILL be warm and dry today with sunny spells, and highest temperatures will reach to between 16 and 22 degrees, coolest in the southwest in light to moderate southerly breezes.

National Outlook

Summary: Warm with sunny spells in the south and east, cloudier in the north and west with showery outbreaks of rain at times. Becoming fresher later Friday as a cold front spreads across the country from the northwest, with somewhat more unsettled conditions for the weekend.

TONIGHT: A mild night. Staying dry with clear spells across much of Leinster, Munster and south Connacht, but cloudier elsewhere with scattered showery rain, especially in west Ulster, where it will become heavier and more prolonged towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Dry, warm and sunny to start across Leinster and Munster. Cloudier and cooler in Connacht and Ulster with rain becoming more persistent. Becoming cloudier and cooler across the country through the afternoon with a band of rain gradually sinking southeastwards, breaking up as it does so. Highest temperatures by early afternoon in Munster and southeast Leinster of 20 to 24, or possibly 25 degrees, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees elsewhere, coolest near northwest coasts. It will become noticeably cooler everywhere by evening as mostly moderate southerly winds, veer northwesterly.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly dry on Friday night with some clear spells developing. Fresher than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.

SATURDAY: Cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day in the southeast with sunny spells developing elsewhere, along with a few scattered showers mostly in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh north to northwest wind.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers will persist along Atlantic coasts with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a mostly moderate northerly wind.

SUNDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers on Sunday with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds.