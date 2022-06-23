Clare Weather - Thursday, June 23, 2022

TODAY will be cloudy to start with some patchy light rain and drizzle in the west of the province. It will become drier and brighter in the afternoon and evening with sunny spells breaking through. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest again in the east, in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

National Outlook

Overview: Becoming cooler and more unsettled from Friday onwards, with outbreaks of rain and heavy showers at times.

Tonight: A cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle, turning more persistent in the west and southwest towards morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.

Friday: A dull and wet day with outbreaks of showery rain spreading across the country from the west, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday night: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Friday night, some showers possibly turning heavy. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Saturday: A rather cloudy and breezy day with widespread showers, some turning heavy. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Sunday: A mix of sunny spells and widespread showers on Sunday. Showers will turn heavy and potentially thundery through the afternoon and evening. Another rather breezy day in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Early next week: Staying generally unsettled as low pressure dominates our weather, bringing showers or longer spells of rain at times.