Search

24 Jun 2022

Clare Weather - Thursday, June 23, 2022

Limerick Weather - Wednesday. June 22, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

23 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will be cloudy to start with some patchy light rain and drizzle in the west of the province. It will become drier and brighter in the afternoon and evening with sunny spells breaking through. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest again in the east, in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

National Outlook
Overview: Becoming cooler and more unsettled from Friday onwards, with outbreaks of rain and heavy showers at times.

Tonight: A cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle, turning more persistent in the west and southwest towards morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.

Friday: A dull and wet day with outbreaks of showery rain spreading across the country from the west, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday night: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Friday night, some showers possibly turning heavy. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan officially opens Ennis South Flood Relief Scheme

Saturday: A rather cloudy and breezy day with widespread showers, some turning heavy. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Sunday: A mix of sunny spells and widespread showers on Sunday. Showers will turn heavy and potentially thundery through the afternoon and evening. Another rather breezy day in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Early next week: Staying generally unsettled as low pressure dominates our weather, bringing showers or longer spells of rain at times.

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media