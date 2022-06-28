Funding approval for new classrooms at Clare Secondary School welcomed

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the allocation of funding from the Department of Education for new woodwork and music rooms at St Joseph’s Secondary School, Spanish Point.

The rooms are the latest to be approved for the school and, combined with previously approved new accommodation including a technical graphics room; science lab and prep area; toilet block and circulation and locker space, means a significantly extended school.

“This is a very welcome development for the school-going population of Spanish Point and the surrounding communities in West Clare,” said Deputy Crowe.

“I have been working closely with Principal Paul Reid on this matter and am delighted to see this has paid dividends.

“The approval of music and woodwork rooms forms part of a significant extension for the school and means that those who are coming up through their secondary schooling in the Spanish Point area can avail of much improved facilities to help them meet their educational needs.

“I look forward to visiting St Joseph’s to see the work progressing and in particular when the works are complete.”