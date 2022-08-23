Search

23 Aug 2022

Clare woman officially crowned Miss Ireland 2022

Clare woman officially crowned Miss Ireland 2022

Ennis woman and doctor, Ivanna McMahon was named Miss Ireland 2022

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

23 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

CLARE WOMAN and pandemic doctor Ivanna McMahon was thrilled to be crowned the 75th Miss Ireland.

Ivanna studied medicine at University College Cork and graduated in 2020. She went on to do her internship at Cork University Hospital and did cardiology and neurology.

Then she went to University Hospital Tralee to work in surgery and worked in the GP Scheme at Tralee General Hospital throughout the pandemic and is now taking a well-deserved year out.

She wowed guests on Friday night at the Miss Ireland Diamond ball with her bewitching performance Cosmic Love by Florence and the Machine on the Harp.

She started playing the Harp at the age of 13 and has played with the National Irish Harp Orchestra  and toured Germany and Austria.  She also plays 6 other instruments including the Drums, Harmonica, Fiddle, Boughran and Tin Whistle and won all Ireland Championships for Drums and Harmonica.  

New explosive detection software at Irish airport ends need to separate liquids

Ivanna is also a fluent Irish speaker.  Ivanna was crowned by Pamela Uba as she bade an emotional farewell to her fantastic year as Miss Ireland and looks forward to a glittering career ahead.

The 37 finalists this year were put through their paces in a challenging competitive process over the last three months testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist was tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.  

Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon received a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and will jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.  

She will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn. See www.miss-ireland.ie or on the new Miss Ireland App, available from Apple App Store or Google Play for more.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media