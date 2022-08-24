Deaths in Clare: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Maura McCormack (née Skerritt) of Creggane, Kilfenora, Clare.



Maura died peacefully at home with her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Peadar, daughter Mary and grandson Peter.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son Cyril, daughters Anne Marie, Sinead and Úna, daughter in law Fiona, sons in law Cyril, Liam and Peter, grandchildren Jane, Kevin Lynn, Áine, Ellie, Ava, Mark, Cathal, Saoirse and Rory, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Fachnan's Church Kilfenora on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am followed by burial in Ennistymon new cemetery, House private please.

----------------------

The death has occurred of Hilda Haugh (née Carmody) of Blackrock, Dublin / Ennis, Clare.



Hilda died peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ashbury Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of John, for over 65 years and devoted mother of Alan, John, Claire and Senan. She will be sadly missed by her husband, children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown on Wednesday (24th August 2022) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday (25th August 2022) in the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue followed by cremation in Mount Jerome.

For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online at the link below.

Messages to the family can be left in the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul (https://www.svp.ie/get-involved/donate/single-donation.aspx).

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Florence Considine (née Coulter) of Coopers Place, Market Street, Ennis, Clare.



Florence died (peacefully) at Ennis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre deceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children Fergal and Tara, sisters Margaret, Evelyn and Delma, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Joseph and Dylan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Thursday (25th August) from 6 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Friday (26th August) for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Samaratins.

May She Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, the funeral Mass can be viewed live at the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

---------------------------------------------------

