Deaths in Clare: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The death has occurred of (Mary) PAULINE TULIÉ (née Sullivan) of Churchtown, Dublin / Clarecastle, Clare.



TULIÉ passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, on the 23rd of August 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Joe and loving mother to Paul. Predeceased by her daughter Zoe and sister Bridget; she will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren Tadhg and Daithí, her brothers Flan, Ger and PJ, sisters Bernadette, Kathleen, Theresa and Imelda, brothers-in-law James, Donal, Patrick, Ron and Colm, sisters-in-law Marianne, Ann, Monica, Mary and Caroline, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, on Friday (August 26th) from 5pm to 6pm.

Removal on Saturday afternoon to the Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, arriving for a 2.30pm Funeral Service. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)406-1000.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Our lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross at https://olh.ie/make-a-donation/

or to

The Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/in-memory-tributes

Pauline’s Funeral Service may be viewed online via the link below.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Laura Doyle (née McDonagh) of 22 Clonroad, Ennis, Clare.



Laura died (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre deceased by her beloved husband Brendan, baby son John and brother Christy.

Laura will be sadly missed by her loving children Teresa, Anne, Carmel, Brendan-Paul, Nora and Jean, sons-in-law Brendan and David, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren Geraldine, Siobhán, Peter, Kayleigh, Cian, Dylan, Laura and Carolyn, greatgrandchildren Abbie and Pierce, sisters Marian, Nora and Teresa, brothers Johnny, Tull, Brian, Brendan and Colm, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at her residence (V95 D92H) on Friday (26th August) from 5.30 pm until 7.30 pm.

Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Saturday (27th August) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

May She Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, the funeral Mass can be viewed live at the link below.

For live streaming of the cremation service, check the link below. Streaming will commence at 13.55 approx.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Devaney of Magowna, Inch, Clare.



Joseph died (unexpectedly) at home. Joe will be sadly missed by his brothers John, Tom and Liam, sister Mary, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews Sean and Patrick, nieces Teresa, Siobhan and her husband Barry, his Jehovah’s Witness Community, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Friday (26th August) from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Drumbiggle, Ennis, on Saturday (27th August) for Funeral Service at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Kilmaley Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, the funeral service can be viewed via the link below.

--------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sinead Johnson (née Sherlock) of Lahardane, Ballybunion, Kerry / Parteen, Clare.

Sinead died suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her father Willie .

Sadly missed by her sons Jake and Kieran, mother Eileen sisters Mairead, Deirdre, Niamh, Ann, Aisling and her brothers Gerard, John, Eugene , Paul, Damien and Fergal. Her dear friend Patrick, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church Parteen on Saturday August 27th at 10.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please.

We hold you close within our hearts, and there you shall remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so at the link below.

---------------------------------------------------

