Clare Weather: Thursday, August 25, 2022

A MOSTLY dry and fine start on Thursday in Clare with long spells of sunshine and isolated showers.

However, cloud will build from the west during the day with outbreaks of rain developing across the western half of the country. It will remain mainly dry further east, but a few showers will move in around evening time. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate southwest winds, fresh at times on western coasts.

National Outlook

Overview: Lots of dry weather along with occasional showers.

Tonight: Generally cloudy overnight with scattered patches of rain or drizzle. Some clear spells developing later, especially in the south. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.

Friday: Patchy rain in the northeast will clear on Friday morning to leave a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and bright spells. A few light showers will develop in the afternoon, mainly in northern counties. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze. On Friday night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected to push in across parts of west Munster and Connacht. Elsewhere, it looks set to be mostly dry with some clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

Saturday: Bright spells and scattered showers are expected in the west and southwest on Saturday. Elsewhere, it looks set to be largely dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light breezes. Largely dry overnight with clear spells and some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Sunday: There will be a few showers on Sunday, but overall plenty of dry weather is expected with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light winds. Patchy rain will affect some northern parts overnight. Elsewhere, it looks set to be dry with clear spells and some fog patches. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light westerly winds.