Clare Weather: Friday, August 26, 2022

A rather cloudy start to Friday in Clare with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the eastern half of the country, lingering through the morning as sunny spells develop further west.

Showery rain will continue in eastern coastal counties during the afternoon, with a chance of heavy rain locally. Drier and brighter elsewhere with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in a light moderate northwest breeze.

National Outlook

OUTLOOK: Generally dry with good sunny spells and light breezes.

TONIGHT: Mostly dry and calm with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. A little rain may push into some western fringes. Some mist and fog patches will develop inland too. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, but a few degrees milder in some coastal areas.

SATURDAY: Largely dry however it will be cloudy across the northwest and west with occasional drizzle possible near coastal parts. Elsewhere will be mostly sunny. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 21 degrees in light breezes, warmest away from the northwest.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry for most overnight with clear spells. Patchy drizzle may linger in the northwest with some mist of fog patches elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

SUNDAY: Most areas will be dry with varying cloud cover allowing some bright spells, and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 or perhaps 23 degrees in light easterly breezes.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear with just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

MONDAY: Little change with good sunny spells and just light easterlies. It will be warmest away from eastern fringes.