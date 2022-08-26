Search

04 Sept 2022

Popular pottery market to marvel in County Clare

Clare Potters Market takes place on Saturday August 27 and 28

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

26 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

CLARE Potters Market is gearing up for the largest gathering of potters in the country this year.

This weekend event is being hosted by Ballymorris Pottery, Cratloe, Clare, between Saturday August 27 and Sunday 28, from 11am to 5pm.

Potters from all around the country will be there, showing the best of their ceramics and pottery.

With over 14 different artists the work on show promises to be inspiring and hugely varied, from pottery to grace
your kitchen to beautifully crafted sculptures.

"Last year’s event was a great success with over 1000 visitors, and this year promises to be even more
exciting for those who love clay in all its forms," Hannah Arnup, Ballymorris Pottery said.

Hannah said that those interested will find the market just off N18 between Cratloe and Bunratty, by following signs for Ballymorris and then Ballymorris Pottery.

"There will be plenty of on-site parking, as well as complimentary tea and coffee with scrumptious
baking on offer too. What’s not to love," she concluded.

