Clare Weather: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Any mist and fog will clear quickly this morning in Clare to leave a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells.

A few isolated light showers may develop in the west. Highest temperatures will range 18 to 21 Celsius in light variable breezes.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Milder, cloudier conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend and early days of next week with some heavy showers or thunderstorms possible, especially on Monday. Then turning more settled and sunnier.

TONIGHT: Most areas staying dry and mostly cloudy, although some patchy drizzle may return to northern fringes for a time. While showery outbreaks of rain will develop in the south towards morning and possibly turning heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Over the south and southwest heavier showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, in light to occasionally moderate easterly breezes.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, turning heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, remaining mildest near the coast, in light easterly breezes.

MONDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest in the west during the afternoon with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the west, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light easterly breezes.

TUESDAY: A mix of cloud and hazy sunny intervals with just an occasional shower in the northwest. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest in the east in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: While there is more uncertainty towards the end of the week, it does look to remain mostly mild and settled up to Friday, with cooler and more unsettled conditions developing for the weekend.