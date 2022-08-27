Four Clare sisters graduate from same University of Limerick course

IT WAS a family affair on campus this week as four Clare sisters at the University of Limerick celebrated receiving their hard-earned undergraduate degrees.

Siblings often disagree but for the Ryan sisters from Killaloe in County Clare, the BSc in Industrial Biochemistry in UL proved to be the perfect pathway for all of their ambitions.

Last Monday, August 22, was a day of great celebration for the Ryan family as twin sisters Anna and Rosaleen graduated from the BSc in Industrial Biochemistry.

Anna said: “We all had an interest in science from the beginning, we went to St Annes Secondary School in Killaloe and got a great foundation in the science subjects.”

Anna and Rosaleen were following a career path that their two older sisters had walked before them. Their sister Kate completed the programme in 2018 and eldest sister Sally graduated from the programme in 2016, later gaining a doctorate in the field in 2020.

“One of my aunts is a biochemist so when Sally was looking at third level courses, she encouraged her to go into it. And it kind of stemmed from there,” Anna added.

The newly graduated sisters commended the many pharmaceutical and medical device companies around Limerick, stating that it was very encouraging to go into this area of study as a result.

Professor Tewfik Soulimane, Head of the Department of Chemical Sciences, lectured each of the sisters during their time in UL.

“I’m more than 30 years in education and I have never encountered this before where a number of siblings come into the same programme, and they are happy and successful.

“I was delighted to see them yesterday at our celebration in the Department after graduation and I congratulated their parents whom I have come to know, as they have come to so many graduations over the years,” Professor Soulimane said.

Anna is now pursuing a PhD in Trinity College Dublin while Rosaleen aims to work in the thriving Biomedical industry like Sally and Kate.