Clare Weather: Sunday, August 28, 2022

TODAY will begin rather cloudy in Clare with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.

During the afternoon and evening, some sunny spells will break through along with isolated showers and the chance of the odd heavy burst. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light, occasionally moderate easterly breezes.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: High pressure dominating for much of next week; largely dry with good sunny spells and mostly light breezes.

Tonight: Mostly dry with variable cloud though there will be some showers, mainly in the northeast where they will be heaviest. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

Monday: Good sunny spells and a lot of dry weather expected with just well scattered showers, though with the continued chance of a few heavy bursts. Highest temperatures of 18 degrees in parts of the east and northeast to 22 or 23 degrees in the west. Easterly winds will be light to moderate.

Monday night: Another mostly dry and clear night. Temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Largely dry with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts due to light to moderate onshore winds.

Further Outlook: There is more uncertainty further out but indications are that it will turn more unsettled with temperatures falling back to the mid to high teens.