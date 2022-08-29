Clare Weather: Monday, August 29, 2022

THIS MORNING in Clare will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells.

In the afternoon and evening, a few showers may develop in the north of the province and may be heavy. It will be warm with highest temperatures of 21 to 23 degrees and light to moderate easterly breezes.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: High pressure dominating for much of this week; largely dry with good sunny spells and mostly light breezes. Becoming more unsettled from Friday onwards.

TONIGHT will be mild and mainly dry with temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY will all be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees for much of the country, but not quite as warm in eastern coastal areas where temperatures will reach about 17 or 18 degrees due to mainly light to moderate easterly breezes. Lowest night time temperatures will range from about 9 to 12 degrees.

FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND: Current indications suggest that Friday and next weekend will be more unsettled with heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times.