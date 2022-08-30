Search

04 Sept 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

30 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

TODAY in Clare will be largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: High pressure dominating for much of this week; Mainly dry with good sunny spells and a few showers. Becoming more unsettled from Friday onwards.

TONIGHT will be mild and mainly dry with some patches of mist or fog developing and with lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light variable breezes.

Shannon Airport announces expansion of its security team to improve passenger experience

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY will all be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with mainly light to moderate easterly breezes. Lowest night time temperatures will range from about 9 to 12 degrees.

On FRIDAY, after a mainly dry start, a band of rain will move in from the west and heavy showers will develop further east. Through the second half of the day heavy downpours are likely, especially over Leinster and Ulster with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Next WEEKEND will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers, which may be heavy at times. Temperatures will range from about 17 to 21 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media