Search

04 Sept 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

31 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Another largely dry day today in Clare with good sunny spells.

Just the chance of an isolated shower. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees. Light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Mainly dry conditions midweek, however wet weather will develop from Friday onwards.

TONIGHT: A dry and clear night with light northeast breezes. A few pockets of mist and fog may form. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees

THURSDAY: After a dry sunny morning some cloud will build with well scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Many areas dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with light easterly breezes.

Clare businesses urged to prepare for EU sustainability regulations

THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear to start with some fog forming in near calm conditions. Turning cloudier in the west towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

FRIDAY: Outbreaks of rain will push in from the west during the day, turning heavier over the western half of the country in the afternoon. The east will have a mix of showers and sunny spells before rain arrives in the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in Leinster, but cooler in parts of the north and west. Rain will continue overnight, the west and southwest will likely be driest.

WEEKEND: Low pressure near Ireland will bring showers and longer spells of rain throughout the weekend, rain will likely be heavy at times in some areas. Highest temperatures in the mid to high teens. Winds generally light to moderate in strength.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media