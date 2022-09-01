Deaths in Clare: Thursday, September 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Tom Earlie, formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare and Foxrock, Co. Dublin.

Suddenly but peacefully in Seville, Spain.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Silvia, daughters Kate and Maebh and their mother Mary and his siblings Ciaran, Nessa and Bob, brother in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joseph and his son David.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and his wide circle of friends.

Cremation took place in Spain.

Funeral Mass on 3 September (Saturday) at 12pm at Ennis Cathedral, Clare, followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick and lunch in Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Paddy (The Great Padini) Ward of Inis Orga, Sixmilebridge, Clare / Louth / Caherdavin, Limerick.

Paddy passed away, unexpectedly, at home.

Much loved husband of the late Josephine.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Michelle, son Nigel, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, Lisa & her husband Albert, Niall, Conor & Niamh, great-grandson Aaron, his close friend Phyllis, brothers Joe & Brian, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives & his wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arrangements to Follow.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

