Ambassador of India visits Shannon Chamber Offices and Airport

THE AMBASSADOR of India was treated to a tour of the Shannon Airport campus.
Shannon Airport Group said they were delighted to receive Mr Akhilesh Mishra & his wife Reeti Mishra at Shannon Airport on Wednesday, August 31.
Ambassador Mishra, a career Diplomat last arrived in Ireland, visiting Dublin, on 06 October 2021.
They were met by our Shannon Airport Group CEO Mary Considine and Airport Director Niall Kearns.
They also visited the offices of Shannon Chamber, to meet with President Eoin Gavin and members.
Following his visit this week, Mr Mishra said: "We are deeply touched by your kind hospitality and inspired by your pioneering, innovative work in aviation sector."
