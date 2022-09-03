Search

04 Sept 2022

Clare town ranks high in latest commercial vacancy rate survey

A Clare town has recorded the fourth highest commercial vacancy rate in the country

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A CLARE town has been recorded as having one of the highest commercial vacancy rates in the country. 

The GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report examined the commercial vacancy rates among a sample of 80 towns across the country in June 2022.

The report found that Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, remained the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland at 30.2%, registering an increase of 0.9pp between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022.  

The Midlands towns of Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford and Edenderry, Co. Offaly, recorded the second and third highest commercial vacancy rates in the country at 26.3% and 25.2% respectively, followed by Kilrush, Co. Clare (25.1%) and Sligo Town (24.1%). 

Commenting on the findings of the report, Dara Keogh, Chief Executive of GeoDirectory said:

“The latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report highlights a marginal but continued rise in commercial vacancy rates across Ireland. At 13.9%, the national commercial vacancy rate in Q2 2022 was the highest recorded by GeoDirectory since we started compiling these reports in 2013.

"The past two and a half years have proved to be difficult for businesses to navigate, thanks to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions followed by rising inflation and energy costs.” 

