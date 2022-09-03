Search

04 Sept 2022

Irish Air Corps Exhibition launch in Shannon Aviation Museum

Irish Air Corps Exhibition launch in Shannon Aviation Museum

Shannon Aviation Museum

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A POPULAR Clare museum has opened a special new Irish Air Corps exhibition.

Irish Air Corps General Officer Commanding and Director of Military Aviation, Brigadier General Rory O'Connor opened the exhibition.

The exhibition included Air Corps Fouga Magister F216, formerly on display at Collins Barracks and a Reims Rocket Cessna 172, having the distinction of being the longest active aircraft in the fleet with 47 years’ service. 

The installation of the permanent exhibition coincides with this year's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Irish Air Corps.

The opening took place following short speeches by Minister Niall Collins, Minister Patrick O'Donovan, Joe Carey TD, and Cathal Crowe TD.

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Airport Group, also addressed guests as the event that marked the 83rd anniversary of the first Irish Air Corps deployment to Shannon Airport on August 30, 1939.

Clare Animal Welfare issue emergency foster appeal

Flying and technical crews were trained and a detachment was dispatched to the newly constructed Rineanna, now known as Shannon Airport, aircraft to carry out coastal patrol duties.

The Detachment consisted of 3 Avro Anson and 2 Walrus aircraft, 11 officers, (10 pilots and a signals officer) and 77 enlisted personnel. A medical officer and 3 other staff brought the strength to 92 on the first day.

Family members of that first detachment were also present at the opening of the exhibition this week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media