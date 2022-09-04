Clare Weather: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Rain, heavy at times will gradually clear northwards on this morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, with fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable winds will become southerly and moderate during the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Remaining mild with temperatures holding above 10 to 15 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.
MONDAY: Sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.
OUTLOOK FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK: Low pressure will remain, dominating the weather for the rest of the week over Ireland with further blustery showers or longer spells of rain at times and highs in the upper teens.
