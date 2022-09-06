Improvements planned for popular Clare swimming spot

A PUBLIC consultation is to take place on a proposed design of enhancement works for a popular Clare swim spot.

Barefield Community Centre will hold the meeting this Thursday, September 8, from 5-8pm, where discussions will take place on designs for Ballyalla Lake, Ennis.

Clare County Council are developing detailed designs to sensitively enhance the lakeside amenity, whilst also considering the wider environment of the lake.

These designs build on the 'Amenity Enhancement Plan for Ballyallia Lake' which was commissioned by Barefield Tidy Towns, supported by Clare County Council and Clare Local Development Company and have been further informed through focused consultation with key stakeholders including environmental consultants.

The current proposed design looks to ensure the sustainable development of the area while strengthening its role to the wider Ennis town area as an amenity space.

Following public consultations, it is the intention to submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanala in Q4 2022. Funding has yet to be secured for the implementation phase of this project, Clare County Council said.

The site layout with proposed works can be viewed under maps & drawings. The road infrastructure in the area does not form part of the enhancement plan.

The deadline for submissions on the first public consultation is 4pm on September 9, 2022. There will be an opportunity for further submissions as part of the second round of public consultation.