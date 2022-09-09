Clare Weather: Friday, September 9, 2022

TODAY in Clare will be generally dry apart from isolated light showers.

A cloudy morning but sunny spells will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

National Outlook

Dry for a time early this weekend but turning more unsettled once again from Sunday onwards as heavy rain spreads across the country.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just the odd light shower. Some mist and fog will develop in light northerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Saturday will be a dry day for most with isolated showers and sunny periods. However, it may turn cloudier in the southwest towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

There is a lot of uncertainty within the further outlook period due to hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.

It will likely turn cloudy across the country on Saturday night with rain spreading to many areas from the southwest, turning heavy at times. A mild night with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a wet day with widespread heavy rain and moderate southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Monday will bring continued outbreaks of rain, with the potential for some further heavy bursts. Similar temperatures with highs of 17 to 20 degrees.

It will remain unsettled for the early days of next week with the potential for further spells of heavy rain.