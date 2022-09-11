Search

12 Sept 2022

Clare country music sensation stars in new series

Clodagh Lawlor, from Ennis, County Clare

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

11 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

AN AWARD-WINNING Clare country music star is coming to Limerick as part of a brand-new concert series.

University Concert Hall (UCH) is presenting its three-part concert series, Acoustic Country, with a live audience for the first time. This concert series will bring three of the brightest female stars on Ireland’s country music scene to Limerick.  

Clare woman Clodagh Lawlor is one of Ireland's youngest, award-winning country music stars. 

Well-known for debuting her career on RTÉ's The Late Late Show with Nathan Carter, Clodagh's career has since flourished. Following a tour with The Young Irelanders in Canada and the United States, Clodagh has since worked and performed alongside the biggest names in the Irish country music scene, proving that this County Clare native was made for the stage.

Significant drug seizure takes place at Shannon Airport

Twenty year old Tipperary native, Aisling Rafferty, opens the series. Aishling is having a hugely successful year after winning TG4’s Glór Tíre and chart-topping with singles including Darling, Say You'll Love Me When I'm Old, Truck Driving Woman and Grandpa.

Renowned country music star, Cliona Hagan will bring our series to a close. Cliona was named Sunday World Female Vocalist of the Year for four years in a row! In 2019 Cliona reached the finale of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.  It also saw the double-release of her latest album Little Darlin and Travelling Shoes.

Cliona has supported the likes of Nathan Carter,  Derek Ryan and Mike Denver in concerts across Europe.

The concerts take place this Autumn from September to November.

For more information visit UCH.ie

