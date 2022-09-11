Search

12 Sept 2022

Minister for Disabilities opens new training facility in Clare

Minister Anne Rabbite opened the new HQ in Ennis, County Clare

Cian Ó Broin

11 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE HEADQUARTERS and Training Centre of FASD Ireland located in County Clare has officially been opened by Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte TD.

Guests included Clare Colleran Molloy (Mayor of Ennis), Margaret O'Brien (CEO Ennis Chamber of Commerce),
Cathal Crowe TD and Senator Timmy Dooley. There were also representatives from the HSE, Ennis CAMHs and Rice College, as well as the Haven Hub and NOVAS.

The event commenced with a welcoming speech from Tristan Casson-Rennie, CEO of FAD Ireland, and this was followed by an introduction to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme by Paul White, CEO of HDSS.

Mayor Clare Colleran Molloy extended her welcome to the town of Ennis and shared that she also has a hidden disability and was very pleased that both FASD Ireland and Hidden Disabilities Sunflower has chosen Ennis as a base.

Cathal Crowe TD, a former primary school teacher, spoke about his experience of FAD and hidden disabilities in the Classroom and in public life, as well as reflecting on the early days of FASD Ireland and how he was both supportive and encouraging growth of the social enterprise.

Minister Rabbitte shared her views of the importance of recognising FASD, and also her concerns that Ireland needs to take note of a simple message: Alcohol should not be consumed whilst pregnant. Minister Rabbitte went on to say: "We are ready for the Sunflower, I think Ireland is in a really positive space when it comes to disabilities at the moment."

Minister Rabbitte concluded her speech by unveiling a plaque commemorating her visit to the offices. Tristan Casson-Rennie said: "We were honoured to have Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte and so many people involved with FAD attend our official opening.

"Minister Rabbitte's speech recognising FAD as a disability gives hope to the many thousands of people in Ireland living with FASD."

