What is in your horoscope this week - September 12, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing September 12, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

A strange attraction may show up this week, and it could be to a person or something you’re fascinated by. As Venus angles towards Mars this might not be your usual taste, but you may find it hard to resist anyway. The weekend highlights a delightful influence that is excellent for get-togethers and other social events. Good things come from making new connections.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

You may find someone mesmerizing, but is getting to know them worth the effort? As mercenary as this seems, you’ll be thinking along these lines when it comes to a friendship or potential romance. And yet other influences hint that this is the right course of action, as for a time your judgement could be skewed. This weekend brings good things your way, so be excited!

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Giving your place a makeover? You and your family may have very different ideas about how it should look, which could lead to some conflict. And with Neptune in the mix, any advice you get might be flawed too. Keep searching as you’ll eventually come up with something that everyone is pleased with. The Quarter Moon hints at a happy reconciliation.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

An edgy Venus/Mars angle could highlight the feelings you have for someone. If there’s a reason you can’t share them, then frustration may loom large, Cancer. Don’t try to force matters, instead relax and let things unfold naturally. The weekend Quarter Moon encourages you to tie up loose ends and to let go of anything that is preventing you moving forwards.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Whether you spend on yourself or on others, there may be a tendency to let money run through your fingers. If you feel like treating yourself, then make it something that will benefit you such as a relaxing massage or pampering session. The weekend has the potential to be very interesting. An outing or a new experience could net you friends you really sync with, Leo.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

While the Sun and Venus in your sign can boost confidence, your schedule may not go as planned. Edgy and ethereal influences could unearth conflict, or reveal that those you rely on might lack motivation. If you have something that needs to be done urgently, you may have to do it yourself. That way you’ll stay in control. From the weekend, progress looks more likely.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

An edgy Venus/Mars angle can find you wondering whether to move out of your comfort zone or not. Should you take on a challenge, explore a new opportunity or hold back and wait until you feel more confident? With confusing energies in the mix, it’s best not to rush into anything too fast. Make the most of the week though, as a get-together could be a fabulous occasion.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

The Sun’s face-off with Neptune encourages you to be kind and caring, which may conflict with a need to be more business-like in key relationships. You’ll need to find the middle path if you want to make progress. Plus, an edgy Venus/Mars angle could highlight your feelings for someone. If you can’t talk about them, a compliment or small gift may get things moving.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

You may find it hard to summon the energy to work at your goals, even though you likely have some clever ideas that are worth exploring. Need to rest, Archer? Do it, as it can make all the difference. The weekend Quarter Moon in Gemini encourages you to get help with finishing anything important. If you get an invite for a meal or event, it’s worth making the effort.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Your head may want one thing, and that is to knuckle down to work and get as much done as possible. And if others will chip in, then so much the better. Your heart can dream of expeditions and new discoveries that make your heart sing. You might not be able to ditch your schedule, but don’t go flat out either. A little time to do something different could recharge you.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

As Venus angles towards Mars, you could feel a sense of frustration concerning a bond that has been on and off for a while. This might come to a head now and lead to further tensions. If someone doesn’t want to commit to a romance, project or collaboration, then it may be best to back off. You will be better using your energy on more fruitful and fulfilling associations.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Someone may find you attractive, but do you feel the same about them? Their personality can contrast and even conflict with yours. In this case, time will tell. Plus, there’s a dreamy quality around social and romantic relationships that could cast someone in a bewitching light and leave you wondering how they really feel about you. In a few days, you’ll know the truth.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may be keen to get everything right, but don’t try to be too perfect. Your best ideas and projects could suffer from analysis paralysis unless you relax your grip and go with the flow.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Give yourself plenty of time to accomplish your most important goals. This isn’t a year to rush into anything or cut corners. Put your heart and soul into your plans and you’ll reap the rewards.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is a good year for tying up loose ends and finding closure on anything that is hanging over you. Once the backlog is cleared, you’ll be ready for exciting new developments.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Opposites attract, and this year you’ll find out just how interesting and thrilling this can be. Whether this relates to a work, business or romantic situation, you’ll benefit from the experience.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll do best this year if you have a list of goals to work towards. If you go with the flow, you’ll end up wasting time and other resources, and regretting it. Be disciplined and you can achieve so much.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Decisions, decisions! It helps if you understand your motives regarding goals and ambitions. Plus, this is a great year to streamline your affairs and get organized. You’ll be much more productive.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may get another chance at an opportunity you’ve coveted for some time. Something you missed out on can show up and you’ll be exhilarated. You won’t let it escape a second time.