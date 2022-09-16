Search

19 Sept 2022

Significant CLÁR funding announced for four Clare projects

Deputy Cathal Crowe (FF) who welcomed the announcement

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

16 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

A COUNTY Clare TD has welcomed the announcement of significant funding for four successful projects in Clare under the CLÁR programme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced a total of €2.75 million to support 74 community projects nationwide in the latest tranche of funding under the scheme.

The four successful projects in Clare, that will share the spoils of €197,754, are:

- St Flannan’s NS Inagh - €50,000 (Inagh community car park – resurfacing car park, disabled parking and green school biodiversity)
- Doonbeg Tidy Towns - €47,754 (Fair green community sensory garden)
- Miltown Malbay NS - €50,000 (Multi-Use Games Area)
- Cloonanaha NS - €50,000 (Develop community garden and outdoor recreation area)

Commenting on the announcement, Deputy Crowe (FF) said he was delighted to see these four projects be successful in their bids for funding under the CLÁR programme.

“Not only do these grants benefit to schools and committees that they are allocated to, they also have a huge positive impact on these rural communities as a whole.

“Our sports clubs, schools and community groups are the lifeblood of out county and they’re where people of all ages and backgrounds come together as one community.

“The successful applicants in Clare in this round of funding have all looked at future-proofing their local facilities and making sure they are inclusive and widely available for use by all people living locally.

“There will be disappointed community groups around the county seeing today’s announcement but I would say to those groups that this isn’t the end of the road – we will see further announcements under the CLÁR programme coming up and there’s plenty of scope still for work to be done.

“I look forward to stopping to see works underway in Inagh, Doonbeg, Miltown Malbay and Cloonanaha on my travels around the county in the coming months," he said.

