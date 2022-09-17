Search

19 Sept 2022

New mini-festival to hit County Clare coastal town

Singer Dora Gola, who is taking part in the festival

Cian Ó Broin

17 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

IRISH sensation Daithí is fine tuning preparations for a special hometown show as ‘Fómhar in Fanore’ comes to County Clare.

“I feel like I’m more connected to where I’m from than I’ve ever been,” Daithí said about his latest album I’m Here Now, which was heavily inspired by his hometown.

Off the back of this release, Daithí is coming home to Clare with an exclusive performance at Fómhar in Fanore, Ireland’s newest mini festival which comes to O’Donohue’s Pub on Saturday October 8, 2022, with additional appearances from Strange Boy, Bog Bodies, Toshín and Dora Gola.

Clare-born multi-instrumentalist and producer Daithí will headline the night with his signature fiddle and dance infused sounds.

He will be joined by trad-hip-hop fusion poet Strange Boy, heavy folk outfit Bog Bodies, R&B artist Toshín along with her massive 6-piece band, and Clare based sing-songwriter and dancer Dora Gola.

Set in a stunning venue of O’Donohue’s Pub by the West Clare coastline, this is a show not to be missed! Doors 5pm.

Tickets for this stacked line-up are only €20, available from Eventbrite now.

This show is all made possible by CWB along with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Clare County Council and Clare Arts Office.

