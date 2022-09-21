Deaths in Clare: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Angela McInerney, (née McInerney), Derrymore, O’Callaghan’s Mills, Co.Clare. V94 FE84.

Angela died, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Tom and mother of Jim, Marie, Pat, Seán and Siobhán.

Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, Trish Cahill, Maria Finucane and Patricia Callinan, sons-in-law, JP McNamara and Aidan Moroney and thirteen grandchildren, Aisling, Sinéad, Gráinne, David, Aoife, Eoin, Katie, Olwyn, Derbhla, Austin, Orla, Áine and Dan and great-grandson Senan.

Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, Joan McInerney and Eileen Gunning, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her brother-in-law Jack McInerney andsisters-in-law Gertie McDonnell and Mary Cregan.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence, on Thursday, 22nd September, from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Tulla, on Friday morning, 23rd September, for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Tulla Cemetery.

Angela's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Angela's family, please use the link below.

---------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here