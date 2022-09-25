'Positive steps' welcomed in transition of Shannon Heritage sites to Clare County Council

SHANNON Chamber has said it is "closely monitoring" the progress being made to enable a successful transition of Shannon Heritage sites to Clare County Council.

Chamber president Eoin Gavin has said that he is greatly encouraged by the comments made by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, during his visit to Shannon last week when he said that historical deficits cannot be the burden of Clare County Council and that a cross-departmental group is working on support measures to enable a successful transition.

“As a chamber representing over 300 members extending to 15,000 employees in the region, Shannon Chamber has already expressed to Government and the region’s elected representatives the pivotal role the heritage sites play in the economy of the Mid-West region, in attracting tourists to the area and in driving passenger traffic through Shannon Airport.

“A decision on the approval of funding to enable the transition to the Council should be considered urgent and vital as these sites cannot be neglected at a time when there has never been a greater need to develop all our resources for economic development, especially in the West of Ireland.

“A speedy conclusion to the work of the cross-departmental group is essential and Shannon Chamber will continue to monitor the progress being made in this regard,” added Mr Gavin.