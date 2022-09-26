Clare Weather: Monday, September 26, 2022

RATHER windy in Clare with scattered blustery showers - some sunny intervals too though.
Feeling cool with highs of 11 to 16 degrees (north to south) in a brisk northwest wind.
TOMORROW: Generally dry with sunny spells and moderate northwest winds.
However, some rain will likely arrive into the southwest later with a few showers clipping northern coasts.
Another cool day with highs of 11 to 16 degrees.
FURTHER OUTLOOK: Temperatures remaining a little lower than the seasonal norm with mixed or unsettled weather following later in the week.
