Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Sunderland of Finian Park, Shannon. Formerly of De Beers Shannon.

Predeceased by his wife Bridget and deeply missed by his children Richard, Mike, Ann-Marie and Brian; daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Shannon on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday in St John and Paul's Church followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Finula (Nuala) Russell (née Clancy) of Elm Park, Ennis. Formerly of Mullagh, Clare.

Pre-deceased by her brother Noel Clancy and sister Margaret Cunningham.



Deeply regretted by her daughter Susan, brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters Mary Burke and Geraldine Dillon, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, very kind neighbours, close friends and carers.

Finula will be reposing at St. Mary's Church, Mullagh on Wednesday (September 28) from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (September 29) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Mahony (née Meaney) of Phoenix Court, Ennis. Formerly of Killerk and Lavalla. (Retired N.T. Ballyea N.S.).

Dearest mother of Micheál, Tómas and the Late Colm. Deeply regretted by her loving family; her brother Tom (Ennis), her sister Anita Gallery (Lahinch); daughter-in-law Ethel; grandchildren Ava, Cormac and Zara, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

Reposing in Ballyea Church on Wednesday (September 28) from 5.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (September 29) at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cahercalla Community Hospital.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Grant of Lees Road, Drumcliffe, Ennis. Formerly of Stoneybatter, Inistioge, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his daughter Nicola; sisters Nellie, Anne and Bridie; brother John and cousin Breeda, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm until 7pm.

Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Friday (September 30) for Funeral Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cratloe Nursing Home.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Seán Collins of Sooreeney, Sixmilebridge. Late of Cappa Castle, Rossmanagher, Sixmilebridge. Late of Texaco, Limerick; Ex-President of I.V.E.T.A and Clare Ploughing.

Pre deceased by his baby children John-Gerard and Mary-Patricia and brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by his wife Marian and children James, Majella, Helen and Michael (Finbarr); sons-in-law Richard and David; daughters-in-law Claire and Aisling; his 14 grandchildren; brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Wednesday (September 28) from 5pm until 7pm.

Arriving to Sixmilebridge Parish Church on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Feenagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

May they all rest in peace.