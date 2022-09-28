Clare weather - Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Clare weather
WEDNESDAY will bring sunny spells and scattered showers in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze
Temperatures during the day will reach between 13 and 15 degrees.
Mostly dry with clear spells and just a few isolated showers on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a light north to northwest wind, winds moderate along eastern coasts.
For more Clare weather click here
FRIDAY: Wet and very breezy with rain moving east across the country, heavy at times. Clearer conditions with scattered showers will follow from the northwest later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Early Friday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Cloud will increase overnight and rain will develop in the west and southwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees with a moderate southwest to west wind.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be breezy with frequent showers, and possibly a spell of rain in the south for a time. This will be followed by sunshine and fewer showers on Sunday. Temperatures at the weekend are expected to reach 13 to 16 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.