28 Sept 2022

Clare weather - Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

28 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

WEDNESDAY will bring sunny spells and scattered showers in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze

Temperatures during the day will reach between 13 and 15 degrees.

Mostly dry with clear spells and just a few isolated showers on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees. 

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a light north to northwest wind, winds moderate along eastern coasts.

FRIDAY: Wet and very breezy with rain moving east across the country, heavy at times. Clearer conditions with scattered showers will follow from the northwest later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Early Friday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Cloud will increase overnight and rain will develop in the west and southwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees with a moderate southwest to west wind.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be breezy with frequent showers, and possibly a spell of rain in the south for a time. This will be followed by sunshine and fewer showers on Sunday. Temperatures at the weekend are expected to reach 13 to 16 degrees.

