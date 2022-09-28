Infamous Clare corner sees improvement plans rubberstamped

Road works will commence shortly on Blake's Corner in Ennistymon
APPROVAL has been given for works to being on a major bottleneck leading to a popular coastal town in County Clare.
Cathal Crowe TD, based in the county, described the announcement as "big news for North Clare."
Confirmation was received that An Bord Pleanála, the national planning authority, has approved plans for the new bridge/relief road at Blake's Corner, Ennistymon without modification, after a year-long wait.
The new bridge will be 80m upstream of the existing one, will involve the demolition of one family home that includes a florist and a local branch of the Department of Social Protection and the scheme also includes plans to pedestrianise the existing bridge.
"Anybody who has driven through Ennistymon to Lahinch will know how badly this is needed and how eagerly anticipated this announcement has been.
"Fair play to local Cllr Shane Talty for always keeping this high on the agenda," Deputy Crowe said.
