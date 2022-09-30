Search

02 Oct 2022

Funeral to take place of Clare man murdered in London

Thomas O'Halloran was murdered in London on August 18

Reporter:

David Hurley

30 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

THE Funeral Mass of a County Clare man who was murdered in London last month will take place this Saturday, it has been announced.

Thomas O'Halloran, 87, who was originally from Enistymon was stabbed to death in his mobility scooter at Greenford in Lond on August 18.

A 44-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with the murder of Mr O'Halloran who was a passionate musician and “very popular” with those who knew him.

Mr O'Halloran's Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday (October 1) at 12pm at The Visitation Church, Greenford, London. Burial will take place afterwards at Greenford Park Cemetery.

A local GAA team is planning on hosting a 'celebration of life' in honour of Mr O'Halloran at Tir Conaill Gaels Clubhouse, Berkeley Avenue, Greenford, shorty after the funeral service.

Thomas O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

