Deaths in Clare - Friday, September 30, 2022

The death has occurred of Anna Stapleton (née Broggy) of Clohessy Place, The Rag, Thurles, Tipperary. Formerly of Derrymore, Meelick, County Clare.

Predeceased by her husband Neddie; brothers Matthew, Jimmy, Seanie and Donal and her sister Moyra Cahill.

Sadly missed by her brother Noel, sisters Kathleen Baumann (Switzerland), Teresa McCurtain (Oklahoma, Texas), sister-in-law Bridget, brothers-in-law Jerry and Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and kind carers.

Reposing on Saturday (October 1), in St. John the Baptist Church, Meelick (V94 C9E8) from 5pm-7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, at 12 noon click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Moneen Cemetery, Meelick.

House private please

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Mc Namara (née Morgan) of Ballymaley, Ennis. Formerly of Ballyduffmore, Kilnamona.

Predeceased by her son Donagh and her sister Eileen Higgins.

Sadly missed by her husband Michael; sons John and Cathal; daughter Mairead; grandchildren Joseph, Hazel, Sinead, Tadgh, Aine and Declan; sister Bridie; brothers Patrick and Michael; daughters-in-law Laura and Maureen; son-in-law Ciaran; sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield, on Saturday (October 1) from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday (October 2) at 1pm - click here for live-stream.

Cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John (Jean-Marie) Leboeuf of Edgewood, Brickhill West, Cratloe, Clare. Late Chiropractor, Catherine Street, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Gisele.

Beloved husband of Louise and adored Dad of Cecilia, Martin, Claire and Emma. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Marianne, his cherished grandchildren Emilie, Erika, Alba, Elliot and Lily; sister Catherine, John’s family in France and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode: V95E3W9) on Sunday (October 2) from 4pm to 7pm with funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Monday (October 3) for Cremation Service at 4pm.

John's Cremation Service can be viewed here.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hughes (née Haren) of Ballyhenry, Shrule, Mayo. Formerly of Kilmaley, Clare.

Predeceased by her husband Christy and grandson Sean; parents, Bob and Bridget; brother, Paddy; sisters, Chrissie and Ann.

Sadly missed by her daughters, Della, Rita and Dolores; sons John and Christopher, daughter-in-law, Imelda; sons-in-law Stephen and John and Dolores's partner, Eamon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Miko, Martin and John; sisters Bridie, Vera, Jane and Pauline; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home in Ballyhenry, Shrule, County Mayo (H91N6XP) on Sunday (October 2nd) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning for Mass of the Resurrection, in St, Patrick's Church, Kilmaine at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Kilmaine.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Tomoko Hourston (née Ikeno) of Rian Na Ri, Shannon.

Formerly of Siemens and Tokyo Japan.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Liam, parents Tomachi and Miwako, sister Yoko, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode V14 DA38) on Sunday evening (October 2) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in St John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Monday at 11:30am - click here for live-stream.

Crematorium will take place at Shannon crematorium at 1pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Theresa Hennessey (née Dilger) of Old Road, Clarecastle. Formerly of Kilrush Road, Ennis.

Predeceased by her husband P.J. Sadly missed by her son Michael; daughter-in-law Deirdre; grandsons Michael and Mark; brothers John and Dermot, sister Peg, the Fitzgerald family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Monday (October 3) from 6pm until 7pm. Arriving at Clarecastle Church on Tuesday (October 4) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Clarehill Cemetery click here for live stream.

May they all rest in peace.