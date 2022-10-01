Clare weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022

SUNSHINE and showers can be expected on Saturday with some heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with isolated showers and drizzle there for a time.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mainly dry on Sunday with sunny spells and isolated showers on northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Staying mainly dry on Sunday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes

Mostly cloudy on Monday with rain and drizzle developing in the west in the afternoon, staying mainly dry for much of the day in the east.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in freshening southerly winds. Temperatures overnight on Monday night no lower than 11 to 14 degrees as rain moves eastwards.

Wet and breezy on Tuesday with rain turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.