Shared Music Sessions tour is Clare-bound

THE Shared Music Sessions tour will visit County Clare later this month.
Presented by Festival in a Van, the tour is supported by Creative Ireland and Ireland’s Local Authority Network.
Initially an idea to keep music and theatre alive during Covid-19, Festival in a Van is now about to tour the country to provide a vital cultural link for Ukrainian and other refugees in Ireland.
With Irish and Ukrainian musicians making a musical marriage, together with musicians from other refugee communities, Festival in a Van’s The Shared Music Sessions will visit twenty counties, with twenty six days of sessions.
The tour began in County Kerry in August in celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day.
Commenting about the tour, Festival in a Van’s Gemma Tipton said: “In times of global turmoil, small things can feel like a drop in an angry ocean, and yet it is so important to keep doing those small things. Connecting people through culture and our shared love of music can go way beyond words at the most difficult of times.”
The Clare dates are
Monday, October 10 @ 11am
Kilkee Bay Hotel, Kilrush Road, Kilkee
Monday, October 10 @ 3pm
Phoenix House, Tullyvarraga, Shannon
