Clare weather - Monday, October 3, 2022

BREEZY, humid and mostly cloudy on MONDAY with some patchy light rain or drizzle.

However, many parts will remain largely dry with top temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT will be wet, breezy and humid with rain moving eastwards some heavy falls possible.

Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

TUESDAY: A wet start to the day with rain countrywide. It will becoming drier for a time in the afternoon with some sunny spells breaking through. Another spell of rain will push up from the south towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, slightly cooler in parts of the northwest. Moderate, occasionally fresh southwest winds will ease during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: After a wet start to the day with widespread rain, a clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or thundery, will move in from the west. Turning breezy as well with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Windy overnight with widespread showers, possibly turning thundery. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty with onshore gales in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

THURSDAY: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy at first. After a windy start, west to southwest winds will gradually decrease moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in the south.