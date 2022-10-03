Deaths in Clare - Monday, October 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget (Betty) Tuohy (née Ryan) of Fortane, Tulla.

Predeceased by her loving husband John.

Deeply regretted by her family, JJ, Ann (Hanrahan), Marie, Antoinette (McGrath), Pat and Brian; sons-in law and daughters in law; sister Mary Chandler (New Jersey), nieces and nephew; grandchildren, Derek, Amanda, Elaine, Shane, Sherena, Orlaith, Colm, Linda, Rachel, Evan, Ronan and Ava; great grandchildren, Kaelan, Logan, Riley, Freya and Isabella; cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla (V95NN53) on Wednesday (October 5) from 5.30pm with prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla at 12pm on Thursday (October 6) with burial afterwards in Tulla Cemetery - click here for live stream.

House private please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rita Redmond (née Clancy) of The Harrow, Ferns, County Wexford. Formerly of Carrowfree, Kilrush, County Clare. Retired Teacher St Joseph's Primary School, Kilmuckridge, Wexford.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and dearly-loved mother of Edward, Carl and Eileen. Sister of Angela, Seán, Michael, Charlie and the late Mary, Peggy, Carroll, Sheila and Tony.

Sadly missed and remembered by her family; daughter-in-law Liz; Eileen's partner Joe Alessi; grand-daughters Rita, Katelyn and Anne; sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and former students from years past.

Reposing at Hammel's Funeral Home, Kilmuckridge on Wednesday (October 5) from 4pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St Cormac's Church, Boolavogue (via The Harrow) arriving for Reception Prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Lenihan) of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Main Street, Miltown Malbay, Clare.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine, sons Owen, Edward and Barry and their father Michael; son-in-law James Keane and daughters-in-law Carol and Marian.

Sadly missed by her sister Geraldine and her husband Danny Mungovan (Quilty Holiday Cottages); grandchildren Cian, Claire, Aoife, Alex and Mia; brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Reposing in Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Wednesday (October 5) from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at St John's Cathedral on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

House Private, Please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Sally Keane (née Degrucey Plymers) of Cronan Gardens, Shannon.

Deeply missed by her husband Bill; children Theresa, Elizabeth and Maurice; son-in-law Tom; daughter-in-law Mary; grandchildren James, Thomas, Darragh, Tadhg and Ciara; great grandchildren Danny and Callum; sister Ann, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Shannon this Wednesday (October 5) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Thursday (October 6) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hopkins (née Mullen) of The Hazels, Oakleigh Woods, Tulla Road, Ennis.

Beloved wife of Michael, and adored mother of Miceal, Peadar, and Siobhan.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Neal; daughters-in-law Patricia and Martina; grandchildren Mark, Darragh, Cormac and Saoirse; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode V95 C3Y7) this Wednesday (October 5) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in The Church of Our Lady, Roslevan on Thursday (October 6) at 12noon followed by burial afterwards in Drumcliff Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Clune of Portrane, Dublin. Formerly of Crowhill, Tulla, Clare. Late nursing staff at St Ita's Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Mattie.

Sadly missed by his children Kieran, Sheila, Anne and Brian; daughters-in-law Tomoko and Mary; sons-in-law Mannix and Colm; grandchildren Daniel, Conor, Chloe, Amy, Julia, Lucy, Hannah and Aislinn; new great-grandson James; brothers Martin and Brian; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Tuesday (October 4) from 6pm to 7pm with removal on Wednesday (October 5) to St. Patrick's Church, Donabate. Funeral Mass at 10am will be followed by burial at Donabate Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Theresa Hennessey (née Dilger) of Old Road, Clarecastle. Formerly of Kilrush Road, Ennis.

Predeceased by her husband P.J. Sadly missed by her son Michael; daughter-in-law Deirdre; grandsons Michael and Mark; brothers John and Dermot, sister Peg, the Fitzgerald family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at Clarecastle Church this Tuesday (October 4) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Clarehill Cemetery click here for live stream.

May they all rest in peace.