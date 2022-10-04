Fines for several motorists caught speeding in Clare village

FINES have been issued to a number of motorists who were caught speeding in a Clare village on the same day.

Gardai have taken to social media to highlight the detections which were made recently in Crusheen.

According to the post, all of the detections were made by members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit who were carrying out a speed checkpoint in the village.

FCPNs were issued to all drivers involved.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/IfUciLTvfW — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 1, 2022

"They detected a number of vehicles over the 50km/h speed limit. Fixed Charge Penalty Notices s were issued to all drivers involved," it stated.

A photo collage, posted on Twitter, contains images of eight different vehicles, including cars, vans and SUVs. All of he photographs were taken on the same stretch of road.

Penalty points will also be imposed once the fines are paid while court proceedings will be initiated in the event that the fines are not paid.