Clare weather - Friday, October 7, 2022

RAIN and blustery conditions will clear this Friday morning to be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers may be heavy or thundery but they will become isolated towards evening. Feeling cold with moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, and afternoon highs of 10 to 15 degrees.

Mostly dry and clear on Friday night, although a few light showers will persist for a time. Cold in parts overnight with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A drier day on SATURDAY with sunny spells and isolated light showers. Becoming cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west of the province. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Cloud will increase across in all areas during SATURDAY NIGHT and rain will move into the west and northwest.

It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

SUNDAY: Wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

MONDAY: Largely dry with sunny spells and an isolated shower. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

MONDAY NIGHT: Largely dry again overnight with clear spells. Cloudier conditions and patchy rain or drizzle on northern and western coast by dawn. Overnight lows of 6 to 10 degrees with light westerly winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly dry on Tuesday with some sunny spells and patchy rain or drizzle over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest wind.