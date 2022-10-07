Rapper Strange Boy among the headline acts for mini festival in West Clare

LIMERICK rapper Strange Boy is amongst the headline acts for the last festival of the season – Fómhar in Fanore.
Ireland and Clare's newest mini festival debuts on the ground of the iconic O’Donohue’s Pub in Fanore this Saturday, October 8, with Strange Boy joined by Daithi, Bog Bodies, Toshín & Dora Gola for an epic line up .
Clare-born multi-instrumentalist and producer Daithí will headline the night with his signature fiddle and dance infused sounds.
Thank you Limerick & Cork! Our next gig is the homecoming - Fomhair In Fanore, Co.Clare this Saturday with @StrangeBoyWha @DoraGola @bogbodiesband @Toshinband— Daithi (@daithimusic) October 3, 2022
And then it's on to Scotland & England next week! pic.twitter.com/dkdXBNbndF
He will be joined by trad-hip-hop fusion poet Strange Boy, heavy folk outfit Bog Bodies, R&B artist Toshín along with her massive 6-piece band, and Clare based sing-songwriter and dancer Dora Gola.
Set in a stunning venue of O’Donohue’s Pub by the West Clare coastline, this is a show not to be missed!
Doors open at 5pm and tickets, €20, are available from Eventbrite.
