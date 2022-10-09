Clare weather - Sunday, October 9, 2022

Clare weather
WET and breezy this Sunday as rain moves eastwards across the county. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in some areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.
Rain will clear early on Sunday night and it will be mostly dry and clear for the rest of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Largely dry with sunny spells and an isolated shower on Monday. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.
Largely dry again overnight Monday night with clear spells. Cloudier conditions and patchy rain or drizzle on northern and western coasts by dawn. Overnight lows of 6 to 10 degrees with light westerly winds.
For more Clare weather click here
Mostly dry on Tuesday with some sunny spells and patchy rain or drizzle over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest wind.
Becoming unsettled again later in the week with spells of wet and breezy weather.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.