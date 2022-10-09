Shannon Chamber hosts LinkedIn workshop at 'lunch and learn' event

WITH LinkedIn now regarded as the top social media networking tool for business, Shannon Chamber Skillnet hosted a lunch and learn event recently in Ei Electronics’ Centre of Excellence

During the event, Optima Training gave an overview of the payback that companies can get from utilising LinkedIn more.

It was a full house attendance as businesses from across the region were keen to know how to get the best from this social media platform.

Topics covered included an introduction to LinkedIn, improving your LinkedIn profile, how to start and join groups to enhance your networking opportunities, how to grow and manage contacts in your LinkedIn network, how to create events in LinkedIn, content marketing, how to leverage advertising opportunities on LinkedIn and recruitment via LinkedIn.

Karen Kelleher, EmployAbility Clare's new employment facilitator in Shannon, says she found the workshop really useful.

“Connecting with people and the businesses they work for is one of the most important aspects of our work in EmployAbility. The workshop in Ei electronics showed us how we could connect with more people in Shannon through LinkedIn, as well as raising awareness of our core business, which is increasing employment opportunities for people with a disability or extra support needs. Physically networking with people enriches that connection and the welcoming environment in Ei Electronics embodies Shannon business community's real connection with its community.”

Shannon Chamber’s chief executive Helen Downes was delighted to see good engagement at the networking lunch.

“The purpose of hosting this type of event is to give members a succinct overview of topics of interest and benefit to their businesses. LinkedIn is a great platform for connecting people and business and this event was member-led; members themselves requested a briefing on the topic. The information shared on the day will equip those who attended with the practical skills and knowledge to successfully use LinkedIn. The session was focussed on using LinkedIn in a business context, whether as an individual or as a company.”