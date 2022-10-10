Search

11 Oct 2022

‘Pulling Back the Clouds’ takes off at Shannon Airport

‘Pulling Back the Clouds’ takes off at Shannon Airport

Pictured at the launch of ‘Pulling Back the Clouds’ were Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group, Mike Kelly, Dominic Taylor from the Limerick Writers' Centre and the author Kieran Beville

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

10 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

MIKE Kelly, aviation enthusiast and curator of the Shannon Airport Aviation Gallery, has finally launched his long-awaited memoir, Pulling Back the Clouds.

At the showcase event, which took place at the Shannon Airport departure lounge was May Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, who said: “Back in July 2018 we had the pleasure of officially launching Mike’s amazing collection of more than 1,500 die-cast model aircraft, the largest public display of its type in the world. A large group of well-wishers and airport staff were in attendance at the event.”

Mike’s book, which was written by Kieran Beville and published by the Limerick Writers’ Centre, tells the story of how he first was bitten by the aviation bug, when as a small boy his father took him to view airplanes.

Shannon Chamber hosts LinkedIn workshop at 'lunch and learn' event

For decades, the Limerick city native networked and befriended some of the world’s most renowned model aircraft distributors and the collection has some of the rarest and most prized aircraft models in the world.

His love for planes has led him, over 45 years, to collect nearly 2,500 die-cast model aircraft - spending an estimated €500,000 in the process.

Pulling Back the Clouds is the story of this remarkable man and the times he lived through.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media