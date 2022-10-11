Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Jack Heaslip of O'Connell Street, Ennis, Clare / Knocktopher, Kilkenny.
Jack died on October 11th 2022, peacefully, at his home, in his 97th year.
Predeceased by his wife Eilis and granddaughter Gilly.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved family and friends, including his loving children Therese, Seán, Francis and Rosalie, in-laws Kevin, Margaret, Pat and Marie, adored grandchildren Miriam, Niamh, Colin, Caitriona, Cian, Caoimhín, Aaron, Eadaoin, Alan and Jack, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and great friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, on Wednesday (October 12th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Thursday (October 13th) for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis.
Family flowers only, please.
Jack's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below.
Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.
