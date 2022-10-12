Polish Ambassador visits Shannon Airport for positive talks

THE POLISH Ambassador was welcomed to Shannon Airport today by representatives of The Shannon Airport Group.

H.E. Ambassador of Poland Ms. Anna Sochańska was accompanied on her visit to Shannon Airport by First Secretary Mr. Klaudiusz Tchórzewski and Senator Maria Byrne.

Ambassador Sochańska, who was appointed as ambassador to Ireland in October 2019, received a briefing on The Shannon Airport Group followed by a tour of Shannon Airport and the Shannon Campus.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Her Excellency Ambassador of Poland Ms. Anna Sochańska to Shannon today.

"It gave us the opportunity to highlight the initiatives we have undertaken across our Shannon Campus and explore our connections with Poland.

“Shannon offers three routes to Poland from this region with services to Krakow, Warsaw, and Wroclaw, and many of our passengers are from the Polish community, who are either living here or visiting friends and loved ones. We are pleased to be able to offer these services from Shannon.”